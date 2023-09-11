Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 278,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

