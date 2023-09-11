Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

