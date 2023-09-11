Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.4 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

