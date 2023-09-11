HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HireRight from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.86 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

