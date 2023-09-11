Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 83.45 ($1.05) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.55 ($1.21). The stock has a market cap of £429.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8,345.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.