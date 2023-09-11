HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

