HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.76.

HubSpot stock opened at $537.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $6,505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $768,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

