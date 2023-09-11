HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $539.76.

HubSpot stock opened at $537.19 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total transaction of $1,629,528.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock worth $26,632,333 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

