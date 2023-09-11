HubSpot’s (HUBS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $539.76.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 2.4 %

HUBS stock opened at $537.19 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $26,632,333 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.