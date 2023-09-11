ICZOOM Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IZM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 11th

ICZOOM Group’s (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. ICZOOM Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of ICZOOM Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95. ICZOOM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ICZOOM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICZOOM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

