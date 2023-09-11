Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWFree Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.