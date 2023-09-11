Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.45 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

