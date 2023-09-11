ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases A$77,103.30 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME – Get Free Report) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 119,540 shares of ImExHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$77,103.30 ($49,744.06).

ImExHS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ImExHS Company Profile

ImExHS Limited offers cloud-based medical imaging solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers a medical imaging software that is focused on the development and sale of modular imaging systems, which include information systems for radiology, cardiology, and pathology, as well as a picture archiving and communications system.

