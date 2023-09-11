Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,121 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Immersion worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Immersion

Immersion Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 66,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,333. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.