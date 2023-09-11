ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,466 shares during the period. ImmunoGen accounts for about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 3.48% of ImmunoGen worth $30,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. 769,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $186,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

