Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.97

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.97 and last traded at C$79.65, with a volume of 22431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.9240363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

