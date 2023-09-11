InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 34,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.66 and had previously closed at $6.43.

InnovAge Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $927.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.16.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.