Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inspired Stock Performance

INSE opened at GBX 85.76 ($1.08) on Monday. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The company has a market cap of £86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Monday.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

