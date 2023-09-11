Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.92. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 31,167 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

