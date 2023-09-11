Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 10.1% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.24. 513,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

