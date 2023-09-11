International Seaways, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

International Seaways Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,825.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,501,195. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

