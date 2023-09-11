Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $550.56 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.29 and its 200-day moving average is $455.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

