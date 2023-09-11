Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $605.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $605.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $546.55.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

