Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.