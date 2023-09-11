Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.95

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

