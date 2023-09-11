Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ChargePoint (CHPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) in the last few weeks:

9/8/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – ChargePoint is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $14.00 to $11.50.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.80 to $8.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – ChargePoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,111 shares of company stock worth $6,522,197. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

