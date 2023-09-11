Investor AB Takes $944,000 Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Investor AB acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Millicom International Cellular makes up about 0.0% of Investor AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $15.88. 19,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

