Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.