Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 420,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,883. The company has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.