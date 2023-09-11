Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 829,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

