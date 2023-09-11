iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Shares Bought by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

