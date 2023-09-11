iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $41.00. 614,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

