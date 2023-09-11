iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,783 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $519.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

