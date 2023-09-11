iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stake Raised by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. 858,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,528. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.