iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.