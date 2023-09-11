iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Dravo Bay LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.92 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

