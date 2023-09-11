iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Kopp Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.22. 4,454,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,469,467. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

