Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.92

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 95797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.6137725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

