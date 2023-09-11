J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) is Fund 1 Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,327 shares during the period. J.Jill comprises approximately 7.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 8.41% of J.Jill worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $146,169.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $609,670. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JILL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The stock has a market cap of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

