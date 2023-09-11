J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 75254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,615 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $8,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.