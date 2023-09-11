J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 75254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 6.6 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,615 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $8,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
