JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

JD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 5,502,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

