Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,262,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 831,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

