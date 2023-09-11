Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $149,599.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,711.18 or 1.00021352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00730218 USD and is down -11.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $151,048.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

