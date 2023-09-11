JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Lifted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 47.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,258,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,238,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,444 shares of company stock worth $14,284,531 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.