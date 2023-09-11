Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 189,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,063,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,006,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

