JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,547 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.