JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

