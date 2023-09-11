Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,289 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

JNPR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. 547,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $493,719. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

