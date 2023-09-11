KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,413,000. Teradyne accounts for about 6.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.20% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2,456.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 784,211 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.0 %

TER opened at $99.70 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.