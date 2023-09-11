KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 227.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,216 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 3.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.07% of Datadog worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,560,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,530 shares of company stock worth $110,241,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

