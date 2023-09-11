KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

META opened at $302.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $778.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

